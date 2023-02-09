AARON Wivell has almost single-handedly seen Wests home against University and helped virtually secure a T20 Summer Bash finals spot.
Wivell blasted an unbeaten 87 from 61 deliveries as the Rosellas accounted for University in the last over at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday night.
In a top-of-pool B clash, Wests reeled in the 7-143 posted by the Sea Dragons just three wickets down and with five balls to spare.
Wivell hit the winning runs with a boundary over cover.
He struck a total of 10 fours and two sixes, featuring in a 95-run partnership with marquee Nick Stapleton (37 off 31) for the second wicket.
University marquee Puru Gaur, a former Wests player now with Sydney club Blacktown, picked up 2-18 against his old Newcastle club.
Gaur also contributed with the bat, making 24 not out and building on the foundation laid by Sea Dragons top four Andrew Harriott (19), James Rushford (37), Central Coast marquee Callum Rainger (32) and Varun Sharma (12).
Wests paceman Jeremy Nunan, now at Blacktown but back for T20 Summer Bash, opened the bowling and produced figures of 2-25.
The undefeated Rosellas (8) break a deadlock with University (6) on the ladder, moving two points clear.
Both sides have just one round-game remaining, taking on Belmont in a double header at Cahill Oval next Sunday (February 19).
Belmont and Merewether have an encounter scheduled for No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
