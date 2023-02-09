With an average age of maybe 20, Hunter Hurricanes coach Shannon Jones feels Julia Barton brings two main qualities to the table - experience and confidence.
Barton, 26, is one of the more senior campaigners in the women's squad for 2023 alongside captain Emily Grellman and recently returned Laura Robinson.
Junior representative Lexie Burdack is the youngest at 17.
Although not unexpected, it's been a tough start for the Hurricanes in this year's Australian Water Polo League (AWPL).
Hunter have lost their opening five games against Sydney clubs over the last fortnight and now travel to Perth for a double header - meeting Fremantle on Friday and UWA on Saturday.
Despite the results, Jones can see signs of improvement and feels fortunate to have some older heads in the pool leading the way each week.
Barton has scored a team-high nine goals, twice featuring hauls of four.
She won gold at the World University Games in 2015, travelled with the Aussie Stingers to World League Finals in China in 2017 and was named Hurricanes MVP after the 2019-20 season.
"Our average age is only 19 or 20 so she [Barton] mainly brings experience. She's also knowledgeable and can help out with any questions," Jones said.
"She's confident in front of goal and that's what some of our younger girls lack a little bit in attack. We know she's someone you can have confidence in."
Gracie Saunders won't make the trip to Western Australia.
In the men's draw, coach Dan Marsden has declared "must win games" for Hunter (0-5) against Fremantle and UWA.
Changes from last start - Jake Robinson and Nathan Ellinthorpe replace Lachlan McLeod and Jackson Holdaway.
The Hurricanes finish off the first part of AWPL competition with a triple header in Adelaide from February 24 to 26.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
