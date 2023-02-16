Newcastle Herald
MDMA and psilocybin treatments to be offered in the Hunter for PTSD and depression through psychiatrist Dr Stuart Saker, as Vietnam veteran and PTSD sufferer Roger Priest shares his story

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
February 17 2023 - 9:00am
Roger Priest, a Vietnam veteran with Toronto RSL sub branch, lives with PTSD. He will be among the first people in the Hunter to try MDMA as a treatment. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

MDMA and psilocybin treatments are set to be offered in the Hunter this year to treat mental illness.

