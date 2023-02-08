A man died in the early hours of Thursday morning after a B-double truck rolled over in the northbound lanes on the Pacific Highway near Taree.
Manning-Great Lakes police established a crime scene after reports of the crash were received around 2.30am. They were told the driver had died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police have yet to formally identify the man who was believed to be aged in his 20s, but were said to be conducting investigations into the cause of the crash Thursday morning. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
The northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway remain closed with a contraflow lane at Failford Road. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and expect significant delays.
