Newcastle's "lockout laws" have effectively ended after the Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority announced on Thursday that it would consider applications to relax licence conditions on a venue-by-venue basis.
ILGA published the findings of a trial of relaxed licensing conditions in areas of the inner-city and Hamilton subject to the so-called Newcastle Solution since 2008.
The authority said the trial evaluation report found most of the 21 participating venues had enjoyed improved patronage, turnover and employment opportunities.
The report found the number of assaults and incidents of affray had risen during the trial period, but most venues had recorded no increase.
"Compared to 2008 when the conditions were imposed, there has been significant declines in levels of offences across all venues," ILGA said in a media statement.
ILGA applies the Newcastle Solution conditions broadly across pubs and clubs in central Newcastle and Hamilton, but the restrictions are not enshrined in legislation.
Last year's trial removed 1am and 1.30am lockouts, extended liquor trading until 3.30am and suspended restrictions on serving shots and cocktails.
Venues in these areas can now apply to ILGA to have the restrictions permanently lifted.
"Because there were wide variations in levels of alcohol-related offences among the 21 venues in the trial, it's vital that any proposals to relax conditions are considered individually, with a strong focus on compliance, safety and avoiding any unacceptable risks to the community," ILGA chair Caroline Lamb said.
She said ILGA had taken into account a wide range of data and community and stakeholder views before reaching its decision.
"The evaluation report includes feedback from Newcastle venues, residents and various stakeholders as well as patronage, noise complaints and alcohol-related offence data.
"After carefully considering the findings, ILGA has resolved that the trial conditions should continue for participating venues until June 30 to give them time to apply for changes to liquor licences."
Local Labor politicians, City of Newcastle, the NSW government and the Newcastle alcohol industry have backed relaxed licensing conditions, arguing the city's attitude to alcohol has matured since escalating violence brought about the restrictions 15 years ago.
The police union, doctors' groups and anti-violence campaigners have pushed to keep the restrictions in place.
The trial report says spending on dining and entertainment increased 40 per cent across the entire Newcastle local government area during the trial compared with 2019, the most recent year not affected by COVID restrictions.
City of Newcastle and Liquor & Gaming NSW conducted an earlier trial in 2020 and 2021 which extended trading hours and relaxed drink conditions in restaurants and bars.
The Newcastle Herald reported last month that the government would keep the latest trial report secret until ILGA determined how to proceed.
The report was completed by Sydney-based consultants Woolcott Research.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said last month that the government should release the report to the public.
The community will have the opportunity to comment on individual applications from venues to vary their liquor licences.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
