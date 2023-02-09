Trainer Adam Ruggari eyes platinum effort at Newcastle

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari hopes Platinum Revolution can overcome a tricky barrier to deliver an overdue win in the Mares Slipper race at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Ruggari has three runners in the $14,994 mile event and Platinum Revolution shapes as his best chance despite a start in gate seven of eight.
Platinum Revolution has had four runs since coming to Ruggari late last year. After placings at Menangle and Newcastle, she has been fifth at her past two starts in town.
Ruggari hoped a drop in grade on Friday night would help secure a breakthrough but he was wary of Machs Legacy in five.
"I thought she would have won a race by now, but she's in that grade where they go so fast," Ruggari said. "She managed just fifth last week but her personal time was 1:51:9.
"Machs Legacy has a similar form line, they've raced together the last couple of times, but I think Machs Legacy is a better leader and will probably be in front from the better draw this week, that's my only concern."
He also has Captain Of Speed in gate one making her debut for his stable and Zoes Rainbow in eight after recent troubles at the start.
"She's a nice mare but she just does a few things wrong," he said of Zoes Rainbow.
"She galloped at Tamworth and missed the start by a couple of hundred, then failed to score up at Newcastle and got scratched.
"She's got a few little issues but she's since come out and won a trial at Newcastle.
"Captain Of Speed is a little bit lower assessed than the other ones but she's got plenty of ability."
"She has a few little issues and whether she's up to the other better classed mares in that race first up, I don't know. If she can fill a place, or have an easy run on the fence, I'd be happy with her at this part of her prep."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
