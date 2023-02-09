Trainer Joe McFadyen chases flying start with Zipping Maxine

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen will look to well-bred bitch Zipping Maxine to continue his winning run at The Gardens when she contests a maiden on Friday.
Zipping Maxine, a daughter of boom sire Zipping Garth and Golden Easter Egg winner Zipping Bailey, debuted at Dubbo on November 28 as favourite but missed the start and was last.
She has since moved from the kennels of prominent breeder Martin Hallinan to McFadyen and will step out from box five in race one (400m) at The Gardens.
"She trialled there on Monday night and went quite well," McFadyen said.
"She's not blessed with great early speed but she's improving and if she doesn't get any trouble, she'll probably win the race. She's a bit excitable, but if she does everything right, she'll be very hard to beat."
She is the first dog McFadyen has trained for Hallinan.
On Wednesday, McFadyen had a double at The Gardens with Belmont Bullet and Belmont Duchess.
The three-length win over 400m from box eight was a strong return for Belmont Duchess, while Belmont Bullet had her sixth victory at the track.
"They are both out of my brood bitch at home, Belmont Belle, and [Belmont Duchess] was super impressive actually," he said.
"She had 251 days off after she hurt her knee, then she was on season. We've had all sorts of problems with her.
"She's really desperate for the inside and we thought she was one-dimensional with her racing pattern, but yesterday she drove up and outside the other dogs and was really impressive."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
