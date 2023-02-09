Approaching the end of 2022, the third year of the COVID pandemic, my wife and I congratulated ourselves on having avoided the virus for so long. We followed the advice on masks and social distancing and had the four jabs. So, as Christmas 2022 approached, we confidently headed south to the world lockdown capital, Melbourne, to spend an early Christmas with our son and two youngest grandchildren.
I was surprised that, in the airport and on the plane, there was no requirement to wear a mask, even though 180 people were breathing in each other's exhaled air for an hour and a half. In this flying petri dish, the pandemic finally caught up with both of us.
Over the following two weeks, our individual COVID experience was very different. On day three of COVID, I thought I would lose my wife, Pam, who was so sick, but she started to recover in week two. I started with a sore throat but became quite ill by week two. So our home-carer roles were reversed.
Unfortunately, it seems that the lifting of restrictions such as masks and people ignoring social distancing rules, and the reduced focus on tracking the disease since October 2022, has pushed the fourth pandemic wave higher.
In the week leading up to Christmas 2022, this COVID wave reached its peak, as Australia recorded 100,000 new cases. Experts believed that this figure was much higher. Several new COVID variants appear to have spread like wildfire. Opposition aged care spokeswoman Ann Ruston labelled this COVID wave ripping through the aged-care sector as "catastrophic" and demanded more government action to address the crisis.
Most disturbing was that the COVID-related death rate for 2022 (14,800) was considerably above that of the first two years of the pandemic (1330 deaths in 2021) and (909 in 2020). This rising rate mainly claimed the Australian community's aged members. As 2023 dawned, they suddenly found themselves on the COVID front line.
It would appear that seniors with comorbidities who live at home have become an endangered and inconvenient group who do not fit the new national policy.
Being part of the community's most vulnerable age group, I discovered the lengths the health authorities were prepared to go to keep us out of institutional care following the declaration by the national cabinet that the COVID pandemic was over in October 2022.
In our case, the government's response to this dilemma was very impressive following our positive COVID tests. Desperate to keep instances like ours out of hospitals and care facilities, Hunter New England Health, in partnership with NSW Health, swung into action via telehealth. As a result, from our fourth day of contracting the virus, we received a daily phone call from the staff to check our symptoms and any change to our condition.
We also received an electronic monitor, which, when fitted on a finger, checked our pulse rate and oxygen exchange rate between our lungs and blood circulation. Lifesaving anti-viral medicine was also delivered to our home. This was exceptional home care, which kept us both out of hospital.
But following our recovery and return to the community, we seemed to be on our own again, with no protection or support. We are at the mercy of the younger vaccinated population, who have put the COVID issues behind them and take little or no precautions when out and about in the community.
Aged-care advocates and peak bodies such as the Australian Medical Association have urged "for the continuation of support for the aged care sector well into 2023," to make it possible to manage future COVID waves for those in the community at the most risk.
Federal Aged Care Minister Anika Wells commented the government was doing all it could to address the issue. "The Albanese government has moved quickly to prepare for COVID waves, supplying personal protective equipment, rapid antigen tests and other supports to aged care homes and continuing access to the surge workforce ready to be activated," she said.
But with the national cabinet declaring the end of COVID, will there be the policy attention or resources available to protect the most vulnerable in the community: seniors who are not in aged care?
All governments should remember that we are still a substantial voting bloc, and our COVID-related health needs should not be ignored.
