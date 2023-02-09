Newcastle Herald
John Tierney | COVID's fourth wave and the Aussie seniors who are part of an 'inconvenient group'

By John Tierney
February 10 2023 - 10:00am
Vulnerable Australian seniors who are not in aged care need continued protection from COVID.

Approaching the end of 2022, the third year of the COVID pandemic, my wife and I congratulated ourselves on having avoided the virus for so long. We followed the advice on masks and social distancing and had the four jabs. So, as Christmas 2022 approached, we confidently headed south to the world lockdown capital, Melbourne, to spend an early Christmas with our son and two youngest grandchildren.

