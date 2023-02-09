Helping seniors to overcome isolation by making new friends is one of the practical skills to be taught in a program launching in Newcastle later this year.
Seniors will also learn about managing their medications as part of the Connections For Ageing Well program, to be run by Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) and Hunter Ageing Alliance (HAA) in partnership with the City of Newcastle.
The program is designed to target the challenges many seniors face that emerged during research by HAA and in a seniors' workshop.
Emeritus Professor and chair of the Hunter Ageing Alliance Julie Byles said the program would promote age-friendly communities, social isolation and vulnerability, health services and end-of-life care.
"Many older people become isolated, lonely, inactive and we want to help people maintain their social interaction, lifelong learning and physical activities," she said. "That's what Connections for Ageing Well is about."
Outside of formal sessions, the program will help seniors share knowledge.
"People don't know how to help, so we're setting up an information portal," Professor Byles said. "A human in a shopfront, who will offer peer to peer chat about where [older people] can go to get help.
"They won't be going to a government official or any aged care provider - just talking to another older person.
"The program will also inform research on successful activities and programs that support social connectedness amongst older people and improve their wellbeing," HMRI's Head of Philanthropy Giavanna Angeli said.
The program has received $47,200 from the NSW Department of Communities, as part of a $1.8 million initiative to reduce social isolation for seniors. Newcastle Libraries' Memory Room project is also covered.
"[It's about] embracing seniors in our community, making sure they have access to information .... planning holistic, inclusive open spaces as well as partnering with experts," lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.
Seniors can sign up to as many topic-specific sections as they'd like during the program.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
