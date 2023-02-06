DRINKS REVIEW: Doozy is the seltzer-leaning brainchild of a new generation of Sydney Swans

Doozy Watermelon
Alcoholic Sparkling Water
Sydney, 4.2%, 330ml
$105 (case of 24)
The history of food and drink mixing with sport is almost as rich as the history of food, drink and sport. From Tony "Plugga" Lockett grabbing Whoppers in the '90s to Fosters Light Ice Extreme Catches, the perfect segment at Tea, we spend sporting seasons wondering why we could suddenly murder a pie or a schooner. Adam Sandler's "talk about a hole in one!" spot for Subway in Happy Gilmore felt real. The streams continue to cross, in new ways. Doozy is the seltzer-leaning brainchild of a new generation of Sydney Swans, Ollie Florent and Will Hayward. The vibe is low-carb, outdoorsy and light on booze, and the flavours - mango, lime, lemon and raspberry - come in cans with the colour palette of Miami art deco. The watermelon is very downable, not overly fizzy nor sweet. The lack of sugar won't please all, but if you like a flavoured mineral water on a hot day, consider it a summer find.
Tim Connell
Aberfeldy Highland
Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Scotland, 40%
$89 (700ml)
At first glance, the fact that February 8 is International Scotch Day might seem as needless as the question, "so when's Men's Day?". Because Scotch is ascendent, has been for centuries. It has warmed and lubricated exchanges from parliament to the golf course to, famously, the court of Scotland megafan Idi Amin. Does it really need a day? Then again, that might be to overlook who drinks Scotch now and who might enjoy a chance to share it. Whisky tastings are a hit across generations and genders. A highball needn't be highbrow, and peaty Old Fashioneds aren't just for old blokes named Pete. If Scotland votes for independence from Britain, it's hard to know what Nicola Sturgeon will quaff when the Scots' version of Antony Green calls it on the night. But she could do worse than Aberfeldy Highland Single Malt, from a distillery near the middle of the country. It's dark but quite mild and drinkable for a single malt, with an undercurrent of honey. Expect spots of spice and faint billows of smoke, but nothing that should put you off reaching for Scotch on its big day
Tim Connell
Longview 2021
Macclesfield Chardonnay
$45
5 stars (out of 6)
LONGVIEW is a fitting name for the 16-year-old Adelaide Hills wine operation in the historic township of Macclesfield. The Adelaide pubs and liquor stores-owning Saturno family bought the 200-hectare property, with its 65-hectare vineyard in 2007 because of its spectacular views to the Southern Ocean and Lake Alexandrina at the Murray River mouth. The vineyard was established in 1995 by entrepreneur Duncan MacGillivray, who made a fortune from the lemony alcoholic Two Dogs drink. Today the Saturnos have eclectic plantings of nebbiolo, gruner veltliner, zinfandel, barbera and viognier with cabernet sauvignon, shiraz, riesling, chardonnay, pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc. Here are two current releases - the 2021 syrah and this fine chardonnay, with green-tinted straw hues and jasmine scents. The front palate shows expressive golden peach flavour, the middle palate loquat, lime zest, mineral and buttery oak and a finish of flinty acid. Good with paella and cellar four years.
John Lewis
Longview 2021
Macclesfield Syrah
$45
5 stars
WITH the 2021 chardonnay, this classy shiraz sells at longviewvineyard.com.au, the Macclesfield cellar door and bottle shops. It has 13.5 per cent alcohol and glows deep purple in the glass. The nose shows berry pastille aromas, the front palate vibrant cassis flavour and the middle palate Maraschino cherry, spice, bramble jelly and mocha oak. Berry fruit and dusty tannins meld at the finish. Team with filet mignon and cellar over seven years. Longview is headed by Peter Saturno as CEO and his brother Mark, an actor by profession, as brand ambassador. The two are from a family that came to Australia four generations ago from a small village in Friuli, Italy, and they've imbued Longview with Italian characters. Peter is an Adelaide University wine marketing graduate and worked in this field in the US and both he and Mark had experience in hotels and hospitality growing up with the family pubs and liquor stores and in stints in New York restaurants, bars and wine shops.
John Lewis
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.