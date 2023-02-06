DRINKS REVIEW: Doozy is the seltzer-leaning brainchild of a new generation of Sydney Swans

At first glance, the fact that February 8 is International Scotch Day might seem as needless as the question, "so when's Men's Day?". Because Scotch is ascendent, has been for centuries. It has warmed and lubricated exchanges from parliament to the golf course to, famously, the court of Scotland megafan Idi Amin. Does it really need a day? Then again, that might be to overlook who drinks Scotch now and who might enjoy a chance to share it. Whisky tastings are a hit across generations and genders. A highball needn't be highbrow, and peaty Old Fashioneds aren't just for old blokes named Pete. If Scotland votes for independence from Britain, it's hard to know what Nicola Sturgeon will quaff when the Scots' version of Antony Green calls it on the night. But she could do worse than Aberfeldy Highland Single Malt, from a distillery near the middle of the country. It's dark but quite mild and drinkable for a single malt, with an undercurrent of honey. Expect spots of spice and faint billows of smoke, but nothing that should put you off reaching for Scotch on its big day