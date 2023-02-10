DRINKS REVIEWS: Hobart Brewing's Little Pine Juicy Session Ale for committed lovers of sours

GOOD things come in small packages, supposedly, but you rarely hear someone handling a large package saying that. Makes it ring a little hollow, really. The mid-strength hazy beer walks a tightrope between the kind of hoppy heft that helps its bigger cousins get your glands more fired up than Golden Circle, and the responsible choice when you're having a few tins. It's a style that's carved itself out a niche within a larger trend, but few have done it with the aplomb of Hobart Brewing's Little Pine. Named after a lagoon in the middle of the island state (perhaps unkindly the middle of nowhere) it squeezes heaps of juice into a tight and crispy little IPA despite only 3.5 per cent alcohol. There's a distinct tickle of citrus with a soft, crisp finish. It dances off the palette as quickly as it lands. It's definitely at the subtler end of hazy, meaning it doesn't belong in the juice aisle, but that's not a bad thing. Try a fermented fruit-juice with your food and tell me it is. More than a teetotaller's tipple, this is really a diner's drop; the restraint will let you enjoy the chef's work alongside that of the brewer.