DRINKS REVIEWS: Hobart Brewing's Little Pine Juicy Session Ale for committed lovers of sours

Little Pine Hazy IPA
Juicy session ale
Hobart Brewing Co, Tasmania
$65 (16 x 375ml cans)
Available interstate via Dan Murphy's
GOOD things come in small packages, supposedly, but you rarely hear someone handling a large package saying that. Makes it ring a little hollow, really. The mid-strength hazy beer walks a tightrope between the kind of hoppy heft that helps its bigger cousins get your glands more fired up than Golden Circle, and the responsible choice when you're having a few tins. It's a style that's carved itself out a niche within a larger trend, but few have done it with the aplomb of Hobart Brewing's Little Pine. Named after a lagoon in the middle of the island state (perhaps unkindly the middle of nowhere) it squeezes heaps of juice into a tight and crispy little IPA despite only 3.5 per cent alcohol. There's a distinct tickle of citrus with a soft, crisp finish. It dances off the palette as quickly as it lands. It's definitely at the subtler end of hazy, meaning it doesn't belong in the juice aisle, but that's not a bad thing. Try a fermented fruit-juice with your food and tell me it is. More than a teetotaller's tipple, this is really a diner's drop; the restraint will let you enjoy the chef's work alongside that of the brewer.
Matt Carr
A Wild Ferment
Sanctus Brewing Co
Townsend, NSW, 6%
If you've ever visited the beautiful northern NSW surf town of Yamba, the chances are you've sipped a Sanctus beer. Between Yamba and the riverside town of Maclean, Sanctus Brewing Co is undoubtedly one of the shining jewels among a swathe of regional NSW breweries. Their North Coast Lazy Hazy Pale is as exquisite as the region's white-sand beaches. A new addition to Sanctus' extensive portfolio is the aptly-named peach and mango sour, A Wild Ferment.
Sour beers can be divisive, and A Wild Ferment certainly does polarise. Due to its long white American oak barrel fermentation, be prepared to be consumed by strong and tart peach and mango. There's also a subtle creaminess and sultana flavours. If you're a committed lover of sours, the adventurous A Wild Ferment is certainly worth seeking out. But casual sour fans might find the mouth-puckering flavours all too overwhelming.
Josh Leeson
Taltarni 2020 Shiraz-Viognier
$28
5 stars (out of 6)
TODAY'S spotlight is on two excellent-value, cool-climate Victorian reds. This 94% shiraz-6% viognier Pyrenees Region meld has 14.5% alcohol, dense dark purple hues, berry pastille scents and rich, ripe plum front-palate flavour. The middle palate features bramble jelly, blueberry, spice and mocha oak and a finish of minty tannins. It's at taltarni.com.au and the Moonambel cellar door. It would go well with veal stroganoff and cellar for seven years. With the Tasmanian Clover Hill brand, Clos du Val in California's Napa Valley and the Domaine de Nizas in Languedoc, France, Taltarni is part of a wine empire established by the late millionaire US businessman, philanthropist and art collector John Goelet. Taltarni vineyard is notable for having an insectarium that reduces chemical use. It's a purpose-built vegetation corridor of native shrubs providing a pollen and nectar source for a range of beneficial insects that prey on the pest insects that damage vines.
John Lewis
Best's Great Western
2021 Cabernet Sauvignon
$25
4.5 stars
SHINING bright garnet in the glass and with 14% alcohol and herbal aromas, this multi-faceted cabernet sauvignon is great value. It has spicy blackberry front-palate flavour, middle-palate briar, rhubarb, spearmint and savoury oak and displays chalky tannins at the finish. It is at bestswines.com.au, the Great Western winery and wine stores. It would go nicely with rack of lamb and cellar for eight years. It is from grapes from the 114-hectare shiraz, cabernet sauvignon and merlot Sugarloaf Creek vineyard first planted in the early 1990s and acquired by Best's in 2019. One of three Thomson family-owned company vineyards- the others are the 22-hectare Concongella Estate vineyard founded in 1868 by Ararat butcher-turned-vigneron Henry Best and the 17-hectare Salvation Hills vineyard in the Rhymney area of Great Western sub-region of central Victoria's Grampians wine region. Great Western is a picturesque township on the Western Highway between Ararat and Stawell.
John Lewis
