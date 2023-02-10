I kept many horses there over the years, until about four years ago when the last of them, a quarter-horse gelding that I owned for 25 years, passed away at the age of 32. His name was Glenvale Red Doc, but I just called him Red. He was trained as a cutting horse and was a very successful competitor when he was younger. He was an old pensioner when he died, and I had not ridden him for a number of years because of his, and my own, health issues.