ERIK Karasek woke up with a headache.
January 8 was an otherwise unremarkable Sunday, his wife Viera had headed off to work while the children watched Peppa Pig in the living room of their Rathmines home.
As the hours ticked by, his headache grew worse. A little before 1pm he had fallen unconscious in the kitchen - while the episode where Peppa learns first aid played in the loungeroom.
His son, 10-year-old Thomas ran to get help - and from there, things deteriorated.
"I arrived home and he was conscious, suddenly out of nowhere he grabbed his head and fell back, that was it," Mrs Karasek said.
"When the ambulances arrived the decision was made quickly to put him in an induced coma, his blood pressure was rising because of inter-cranial pressure so he was taken in a helicopter to Royal North Shore Hospital to the operating theatre."
... I can't crash, I can't not function because my kids rely on me.- Viera Karasek
At just 46, Mr Karasek had suffered a life-threatening brain aneurysm.
Five weeks later, he's still in hospital - with inexplicable leg clots, trouble swallowing and he struggles to walk.
It's been a really tough time, Ms Karasek said, given Erik was the main breadwinner and a pillar of the family unit.
The Czechoslovakian couple have no family in Australia, relying on the graciousness of their friends to help keep their heads above water.
"To be honest I have a little religion within me, so I think this is a learning lesson for life - but it has been difficult," Mrs Karasek said.
"It's just amazing how everyone got together the moment it happened and from then on everyone has been helping.
"Not having family here and relying on friends and myself, there's a pressure somewhere in the back of my head that I can't crash, I can't not function because my kids rely on me."
So far, a GoFundMe for the family has raised $8,355 to help Mrs Karasek care for her two children while her husband recovers in hospital.
There's a long road to recovery ahead, until doctors can figure out why he is still clotting in his legs, he needs to remain in hospital.
Mrs Karasek said she is incredibly grateful to the Lake Macquarie community, including the strangers who have pitched in to help.
"It's just amazing," she said.
"From now on I would love to contribute or be part of it if someone is struggling, when we get back on track, even $50 helps a lot.
"I really want to thank everyone for contributing and letting us know that there is help, we can help each other."
To make a donation to the Karasek family, or for information visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-a-beautiful-local-family-in-need.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
