Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald letters to the editor, February 11, 2023: Plea for decency amid fear Indigenous Voice to Parliament vote will expose Australian intolerance

February 11 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A traditional dancing performance at Foreshore Park. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

The Australian Constitution was written by old English-centric men in a different time without thought for the way our country would change to its modern multicultural format. The failure to acknowledge First Nations people may not have been deliberate, but still had serious ramifications for the original owners and has created the devastating outcome that has brought us to the current situation with a referendum. Australians will demonstrate their true colours in this upcoming vote. I fear the real racism that pervades Australia will emerge and prove we are not the tolerant people we claim to be. Many people I meet are intensely opposed to a 'yes' vote without considering those for whom it was designed. Those who claim altering the Constitution will open the way for political scandal use this to justify the racism I witness every day. My question to them of how many Aboriginal people they have ever met is always received with perceived shock that I should ask such a question.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.