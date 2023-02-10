Brad Rawiller eyes winning start to NSW move at Newcastle

Only a few Australians have ridden more winners than Brad Rawiller and he has arrived in Sydney to try his luck in the strongest jockeys' room in the world.
Rawiller will have his first NSW mount this time around at Newcastle on Saturday when he rides the Annabel Neasham-trained Mister Hemsworth in the 1600m maiden plate.
He is riding at about 58 kilograms and Mister Hemsworth, which has 59kg, is his only booking of the day.
The 44-year-old Victorian, who has been riding in Western Australia in recent years, has close to 3000 winners, including 25 group 1 victories. They include a Golden Slipper on Phelan Ready and a Caulfield Cup aboard Viewed.
Neasham said on Thursday that Mister Hemsworth has a very good chance at Newcastle.
"He is very consistent with placings in all three starts this prep and he has drawn nicely," Neasham said.
"He is very well placed in this field. It is a winnable race for Mister Hemsworth as this is the weakest field he has met this prep. Also, he will race on the speed."
Local trainer Sam Kavanagh will saddle up Spirit Of Storm in the provincial maiden plate (900m) and she has a good chance.
Spirit Of Storm has had only one start, when a fast-finishing third, less than two lengths from the winner, on this track on January 17.
She travelled to Rosehill for a tick-over trial on January 27 and closed off nicely on the bit.
NSW's busiest jockey, Ash Morgan, has the mount and the filly has the perfect barrier. Newcastle-based Welshman Morgan had 120 rides in January.
Filly Lady Percival's is due for a change of fortune when she steps out in the maiden handicap (1200m).
The Zoustar three-year-old had no luck when bumped twice in the straight last start at Warwick Farm when fifth. She pulled up that day with mild heat stress. The spacious track is in her favour.
Paul Perry apprentice Camille Houlgatte enjoyed her best day in the saddle when she landed a double at the Muswellbrook meeting last Monday and she could be smiling again following the midway benchmark 64 handicap (1600m).
The Frenchwoman will be aboard her boss' bold frontrunning gelding Theo Legion.
Houlgatte's three-kilogram allowance will reduce the original topweight's impost to 57.5kg. Theo Legion has won two races on this track.
There will be two track gallops between races at the meeting.
Kavanagh's Aramayo and Kayobi will gallop together. Aramayo, fifth in the 2022 The Hunter and runner-up in the Bernborough at Doomben, will run in next months' group 3 Newcastle Stakes - formerly the Newcastle Newmarket. Kayobi is second favourite for the Provincial Midway Championship.
David Atkins-trained Promitto, the 2022 group 2 Skyline Stakes winner, will gallop with one of Kris Lees' team. Promitto resumes in the Hobartville Stakes next Saturday.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.