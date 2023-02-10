Newcastle Herald
Brad Rawiller eyes winning start to NSW move at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
February 10 2023 - 11:30am
Brad Rawiller. Picture by Damian White

Only a few Australians have ridden more winners than Brad Rawiller and he has arrived in Sydney to try his luck in the strongest jockeys' room in the world.

