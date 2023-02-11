There is nothing subtle about an election in NSW.
Fifteen months ago, former premier Gladys Berejiklian told the Independent Commission Against Corruption: "I don't think it would be a surprise to anybody that we throw money at seats to keep them."
At least she was honest.
It will also come as no surprise that the Coalition has no seats to keep, or win, in the Hunter other than Upper Hunter, the state's third most marginal electorate, held by Nationals MP Dave Layzell.
Premier Dominic Perrottet has not been to Newcastle, the state's second city, since he assumed the role from Berejiklian 494 days ago.
He did, however, travel to Dungog on Thursday, in Layzell's patch, to announce $441,000 funding for a toilet block and $248,000 for a community radio station.
The same day as Perrottet's visit the government announced Newcastle local government area had secured $7.61 million, exactly what it asked for, to help fix the Minmi Road bottleneck.
The money came from the third round of funding under the government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund, which is designed to speed up new housing supply.
It was a rare moment of Macquarie Street largesse towards the Hunter since the government began a storm of pre-election announcements in January.
The election will be won and lost in contested seats in western Sydney, and it is here where the love is flowing thick and fast.
The beating heart of the government's affection for western Sydney is its $5 billion WestInvest program, which has been set aside to deliver "transformational infrastructure projects" across one of the nation's fastest-growing areas.
On Saturday, Perrottet announced $419.3 million in WestInvest funds for councils, community groups and Local Aboriginal Land Councils in south-west Sydney.
On Tuesday, Treasurer Matt Kean unveiled another $250 million of WestInvest cash for councils, community groups and Western Sydney University at Parramatta.
So far, the fund has distributed $3.45 billion across 15 council areas, including $478 million to upgrade nine schools in Sydney's west.
Blacktown City Council has received $25.4 million for a new Police and Community Youth Centre in Mount Druitt; $26.8 million for a new community hub at Mt Druitt; $19.5 million for a First Nations community centre; $39.9 million for Blacktown City Arts and Cultural Centre; and $35.8 million for a new Seven Hills library and community space.
It will also get $77.2 million and $40.6 million respectively for aquatic centres at Blacktown and Mount Druitt.
On the subject of swim centres, a pressing issue in Newcastle given the sorry state of its ageing pools, Liverpool council is also getting $53 million for a new one under WestInvest.
The Blacktown area has also received $26.3 million for a new Sydney Islamic Arts Museum.
Campbelltown council has won $79 million for a new arts centre plus $73 million for other projects.
The Salvos have received $40 million towards a new community arts and cultural centre at St Marys.
On the subject of galleries, Newcastle council and the arts community begged for 17 years for funding to help expand the city's gallery before finally securing $5 million each from the NSW and federal governments before last year's federal election.
The project will require $16.5 million of city ratepayers' money and a $10 million donation from the late Val Ryan.
Under WestInvest, Penrith council will get $106 million for a new indoor sports centre at Claremont Meadows, $19 million for a sports and recreation park at St Marys and more than $48 million for other projects.
"We are forging a new era for this great region that will continue to benefit from WestInvest projects for many decades," Mr Kean said.
Last week, Active Transport Minister Rob Stokes told the media western Sydney would get 600km of bike lanes under the Strategic Cycleway Corridors Program.
On January 31, Transport Minister David Elliott opened expressions of interest in building the next stage of Parramatta's light rail line.
On January 27, Perrottet announced a new high school for Jordan Springs, near Penrith.
On January 24, Stokes released an interactive map detailing the government's planned $60 million bike and walking path linking Parramatta to the CBD.
The same day, Perrottet said drivers from western Sydney would be the big winners as money from the government's Toll Relief Rebate Scheme started hitting bank accounts.
The money being thrown at western Sydney dwarfs, on a per capita basis, grants made to the Hunter.
Not all of the WestInvest money is landing in marginal or Coalition seats. Some is going to safe Labor seats, which perhaps gives Perrottet wriggle room after he promised in June to end end pork-barrelling.
"Grants need to be delivered fairly and deliver value for the NSW taxpayer, and I am committed to seeing positive changes put in place as swiftly as possible," he said after his department conducted a review of funding allocations.
NSW goes to the polls on March 25.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
