Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Looks like the United States and NATO took out the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines, and the US has sent thousands of spy balloons over Russia

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
February 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The downing of the Chinese 'weather' balloon and a detailed account alleging the US blew up the Nord Stream pipeline are serious developments, that need watching. US military personnel, seen here, retrieving some shot-down remains. Picture by US Navy

IN the Western world, the dominant narrative of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has the plucky Ukrainians, bolstered by their comedian-turned-politician president kicking those damn Ruskies back over the border with only limited help from the US, other NATO members and the Five Eyes alliance, which includes us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.