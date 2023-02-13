Smiling farmers a rare commodity as challenges on the land grow

It's where agricultural land is bought up by well-heeled city-dwellers and converted into rural getaways. It started in NSW in the 1970s when sand-shoe entrepreneurs bought up the rolling hills around Byron Bay. Slowly, up and down the north and south coasts, such purchase of agricultural land persists, for personal use, especially, and as landscape backdrops for guest houses, weddings, concert venues, small-scale distilleries and breweries, and the like. This means not just the loss of farmland, but the explosion of rural property prices well beyond what could be repaid by a farming income.

