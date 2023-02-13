Smiling farmers a rare commodity as challenges on the land grow

The summer harvest across the Hunter is a good one.
Veteran winemaker Bruce Tyrrell reports on his web page that the grape harvest is going so well his team "is a bit laid back at the moment as everything is going to plan".
Our farmers are overdue some good times.
They suffered drought conditions between 2017 and 2020. Bushfires encircled the Hunter's rural heartland in the summer of 2019-20. The pandemic came on the heels of the bushfires, stripping many sectors such as winemaking and horse studs of their valuable face-to-face customers and seasonal workers, especially backpackers.
Floods came in March 2021 and then in devastating fashion in July last year. All through these challenges, China's foreign politics played mischief with many of the Hunter's valuable export sales.
So it's great that the summer harvest of 2023 brings smiles to the faces of the Hunter's 4000 farmers.
Moreover, commodity prices are up including for beef, lamb and poultry - although farming balance sheets need repair after the damage of the past five years plus the rising costs of fertiliser, fuel, livestock feed, and labour.
And despite the good season the long-term success of farming in the Hunter cannot be guaranteed. The Hunter's biggest agricultural sector - beef and cereals growing - faces a demographic challenge. The 2021 census shows that almost half of active farm managers in this sector in the Hunter are aged 65 years and above.
The Hunter's dairy milk and poultry sectors show us what happens when agriculture loses its family base.
Children in farming families no longer queue up to run the family farm as a matter of course. And there are enormous barriers to young families buying into the industry given the difficulty in securing finance and the worry of maintaining a steady farm income over a long debt repayment period.
In these sectors family farms struggle to compete with the big corporates. Local processing plants are rationalised in favour of large-scale national processing facilities.
In poultry, the Hunter has been a winner in downstream processing, via the giant Beresfield abattoirs. For dairy, though, while local milk production continues processing occurs elsewhere. For horticulture and orcharding, the halcyon days of chequerboard fields across the Hunter's rich floodplains are long gone.
A rising issue, where you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone, is the loss of farmland to urbanisation. This takes place in two ways along the coastal valleys of NSW, such as the Hunter. Large parcels of agricultural lands disappear through subdivision into residential blocks.
My jaw dropped as I drove last week along Wollombi Road through Bishops Bridge towards Rutherford, for decades a relaxed trip through grazing country, but now bulldozers, concrete trucks, semitrailers laden with house frames, and a legion of HiLuxes filled with tradies do their thing, another pop-up housing estate, another farm gone.
The second loss is subtle.
It's where agricultural land is bought up by well-heeled city-dwellers and converted into rural getaways. It started in NSW in the 1970s when sand-shoe entrepreneurs bought up the rolling hills around Byron Bay. Slowly, up and down the north and south coasts, such purchase of agricultural land persists, for personal use, especially, and as landscape backdrops for guest houses, weddings, concert venues, small-scale distilleries and breweries, and the like. This means not just the loss of farmland, but the explosion of rural property prices well beyond what could be repaid by a farming income.
Rural land around Cessnock, for example, sells at five to ten times the price a genuine primary producer would consider paying.
Then, of course, there is the damage to the agricultural sector in the Hunter from coal mining.
Only words such as "brutal" describe mining's impact. It is head-scratching to see the wealthy pay top dollar for a parcel of the Hunter's rural idyll, and to see that same landscape blasted to smithereens by global mining companies just over the hill.
Over this delightful late summer, one would want there to be an endless line of smiling farmers, like Bruce Tyrrell, in the Hunter, and many a good season thereafter where they could feel a little laid back, with things going to plan.
But such a future is fraught.
