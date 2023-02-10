Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

How heat could prove a telling factor in Jets-Victory clash: David Lowe

By David Lowe
February 11 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Selections of Jets coach Arthur Papas will be interesting. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Did someone mention momentum in the last few weeks? The Jets have three draws and a win from their past four games, and while that may not be red hot in some people's eyes it's above average for most teams in the A-League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.