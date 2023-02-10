How heat could prove a telling factor in Jets-Victory clash: David Lowe

Did someone mention momentum in the last few weeks? The Jets have three draws and a win from their past four games, and while that may not be red hot in some people's eyes it's above average for most teams in the A-League.
That leaves the Jets in eighth place, two points out of the top six, with three very winnable games just around the corner. Melbourne Victory at home, Western United away and Macarthur away is not on paper the toughest sequence of games you could face at this stage of the season.
Weather permitting that is! The next game is always the most important according to cliche and it's as close to a season-defining fixture for both teams as can be expected on Sunday. Newcastle could recover from a loss, the talented but generally underperforming Melbourne Victory must continue to win as they did last week to keep the dream alive.
The weather forecast on Sunday is for a sunny 32 degrees, which probably suits no one except the ice cream vendors, and commonsense tells you that Victory, sometimes vulnerable in northern climes, are likely to have an advantage in fuel stocks.
Victory played at home last Friday night in temperatures in the low to mid teens, while Newcastle played a day later in sauna-like conditions in Perth and endured two long flights into the bargain. I'm no doctor but surely Victory, correctly prepared, take an advantage into the weekend physically?
They also boast a very capable roster, belied by their league position. Newcastle fans should need no reminding of Bruno Fornaroli's scoring record against their team. They have pace and creativity and depth in wide areas and, in Jake Brimmer and captain Josh Brillante, two of the country's best midfielders.
They have also been quite vulnerable defensively, although statistics suggest that on shots conceded their record should see them placed considerably higher. They could find the pace of a possible Jets line-up difficult to contain on a spacious pitch in steamy conditions.
And the selection of coach Arthur Papas, with memories of very flat performance after an Adelaide sauna the week prior earlier in the season, will be very interesting. Last week Josh Risdon, one of the fittest players in the competition, succumbed to illness backing up on consecutive hot weekends. Officials take heed.
The other thing that will have an impact on the competition if the weather stays warm is the advantage that the big-city teams have playing at night in the "premium" TV time slots. Seldom do you see a Friday or Saturday night fixture that doesn't include teams from Sydney or Melbourne, or perhaps Adelaide and Brisbane.
Believe me the difference between fixtures played in direct sunlight and those at night can be vast, and ultimately telling. I know some teams select afternoon fixtures to attract families, some would be sure that would be their allotment anyway, but a rethink is well overdue.
If the Jets have recovered well enough, and remember extreme conditions are not conducive to exact science, I think they will take something from the game and condemn Victory to also-rans status.
If Victory win they can combine confidence with talent and start a realistic late charge.
Both teams like to press reasonably high but that approach may be curtailed to some extent if the Nobbys Doctor doesn't arrive before 3pm on Sunday. It will be a game coach who takes the high-press option regardless.
For me it will be a day of finding a way rather than flowing football, and both are quite adept in transition.
Stakes are very high, let's hope temperatures are not.
