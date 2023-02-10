MANABU Saito has broken open defences for three of the biggest clubs in Japan and Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas is confident the livewire winger will make an impact in the A-League - starting Sunday.
Saito will make his debut for the Jets against the Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The 32-year-old, who went to the 2014 World Cup with Japan and won two J-League titles with Kawasaki Frontale, has spent the past fortnight acclimatising to the weather and the Jets' style of play.
"The extra week has served him really well," Papas said. "He is in the picture to either start or definitely play some minutes.
"He is desperate to do well. All the teams he has played in, he has been a key attacking player. He sees things pretty quickly and gets what we are trying to do.
"He is definitely full of energy. He is all action, works extremely hard and is quick. Hopefully he helps us in the final third."
Saito has been joined this week by Phil Cancar and Tom Aquilina in a flurry of signings to close the A-League transfer window.
Cancar, a 186cm centreback, arrived from Scotland on Wednesday night and trained with the squad on Friday. He came through the Western Sydney system and has spent the past six months at Livingston, making five appearances.
"He is coming from different conditions," Papas said. "It was minus-two degrees when he left Scotland. There is a bit more of acclimatisation but he looked good to be honest. He will come into the frame if necessary."
Aquilina, a fullback, started for the Central Coast in a 3-2 loss to Sydney FC last round and is match ready.
Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic also faces a selection headache as he looks to introduce a wave of new signings in pursuit of finals berth.
Victory brought in four players during the transfer window and three of them - Bruce Kamau, Connor Chapman and French defender Damien Da Silva - are in contention to feature on Sunday.
Paraguayan forward Fernando Romero won't arrive in time to play the Jets.
Popovic may be tempted to stick with the line-up that snapped a six-match winless run in last week's 3-1 triumph over Wellington, but is bullish about what the acquisitions could offer his side.
They came as striker Nick D'Agostino departed for Norway and former Socceroos defender Matthew Spiranovic retired.
"It's been a busy ten days or so," Popovic said. "We've lost a lot of experienced players for different reasons in the last month or so. We needed to add to the squad, add quality to the squad, competition for the squad. We're pleased with what we were able to do."
Former Lyon defender Da Silva has had four training sessions with his new teammates and is acclimatising to Australian conditions after the European winter.
Popovic expects the 34-year-old to bring leadership and experience to the squad.
"We've already seen that since he's been here, in terms of his application and attitude towards training - the mentality," Popovic said. "He's a player of the highest order."
Romero has joined Victory on loan from Primera Division outfit Cerro Porteno and is the product of a year's worth of scouting by the ALM club.
The former Paraguayan youth international has Copa Libertadores experience and could soon link up in attack with Victory's Uruguayan-born Socceroos striker Bruno Fornaroli.
"We feel he's an exciting player with a lot of potential," Popovic said. "He's very determined to succeed here. He wants a new challenge. He's young but he's played a lot of football in the top flight so he's accustomed to pressure and expectation. He wants to bring what he's learned and showcase that here in Australia."
Victory sit last on the ladder with 14 points, six behind sixth-placed Sydney FC with a game in hand.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
