Trainer Stephen Davies looks for flyer from Silver Session in Robert Smith Memorial

Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies expects Silver Session to match it with the top hopes in the $20,000-to-the-winner Robert Smith Memorial Maiden Final (515m) if she can improve her start on Saturday night at The Gardens.
Silver Session was slow away in last week's heats from box one before surviving a first-corner scrimmage and powering to the lead in the back straight. However, she was beaten late by What A Rush and qualified with second place.
Silver Session gained box three in the final and Davies was hopeful a better start would have her in the mix.
"She's usually got better speed out of the boxes, but being her first run, first time kenneling, she was a bit overwhelmed," Davies said.
"I'm thinking if she can run 5.03 to the first mark, which she usually can in her trials, she will improve on what she did last week."
John Finn-trained Zipping Edith was the quickest qualifier, running 29.68 seconds, but has drawn six again for the final. Finn also has Sonia Keeping in eight.
Davies bred Silver Session and said she "was ready to go a couple of months ago" but he held her back for the home-track series.
"She's drawn good," he said. "If she can start, I know what she can trial in at The Gardens and it's up to what Finn's dogs can run. If she does everything right, they will have something to chase."
On Friday at The Gardens, trainers Leeanne Goodwin and Geoff Grimwood had winning doubles.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
