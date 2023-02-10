Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer Stephen Davies looks for flyer from Silver Session in Robert Smith Memorial

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 11 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Stephen Davies looks for flyer from Silver Session in Robert Smith Memorial

Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies expects Silver Session to match it with the top hopes in the $20,000-to-the-winner Robert Smith Memorial Maiden Final (515m) if she can improve her start on Saturday night at The Gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.