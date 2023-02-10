Trainer Nathan Doyle wary of early trouble for star mare Norwegian Bliss

A "very tricky speed map and gate" will be the only concerns for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle when star mare Norwegian Bliss resumes in the group 3 Triscay Stakes (1200m) at Randwick on Saturday.
The Gerry Harvey-owned five-year-old mare is back after a short break following the first defeat in her eight-start career. That three-quarters of a length loss to Crosshaven as favourite in the group 3 Kevin Heffernan Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on November 26 was also her first crack at stakes grade.
After just 10 days off, Norwegian Bliss was back in work for her autumn campaign. She produced an impressive trial win, at Wyong over 1000m on January 24, where she came from behind the speed under a hold from Andrew Adkins, who has the ride on Saturday.
She was a $3.60 favourite with Bet365 on Friday to get back to her winning ways. Doyle said "she seems to have come back well and continues to improve" but he was concerned with the awkward draw in 10 of 12 for the mares features and the lack of obvious pacesetters.
"I think he's going to have to be left with an open book, Andrew," Doyle said.
"There doesn't seem a lot of speed on paper and we have drawn sticky, so it's hard to tie him down with too many instructions. He's going to have to play what's in front of him.
"At Caulfield, she just didn't seem to get balanced, and Caulfield can be a difficult track to get around their first time, so that's understandable, but that was her first trip away, so that's going to bring her on as well.
"It's the right race to kick her off in but I think she'll benefit once we probably get her up to the mile this preparation. As long as she's strong late, that will tick all the boxes for us."
Doyle said the group 2 Guy Walter Stakes (1400m) at Randwick in two weeks was her second-up target.
A breakthrough black-type win for his star would continue a great period for Doyle, who has seven city winners already this season, including a quinella with Starboreta and Cheerful Legend two weeks ago at Rosehill.
He had his biggest win two weeks earlier when Rush Hour claimed the $5000,000 Debut at the Gold Coast Magic Millions. The colt, which will trial at Newcastle on Tuesday, will chase a Golden Slipper start.
Doyle also has Xpresso ($13) in the midway handicap on Saturday's program and he liked his chances from gate four.
"He just overraced last start [when seventh] but at 1000m with the gap between runs, the good draw, it looks ideal," he said.
Meanwhile, Norwegian Bliss faces a field including Kiwi import Bellatrix Black, which makes her debut for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees.
A group 3 winner in New Zealand, Bellatrix Black has not raced since finishing eighth in the group 1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) in March but has been placed in recent trials at Muswellbrook and Wyong. She was a $23 hope on Friday.
"She seems to be coming up nice but we'll know more after we put her under race pressure, but she's trialled well," Lees said.
"It's hard to assess three-year-old New Zealand form, but drawing a line through Le Villi's form, she's been competitive here, and a couple of others, so we think she will be."
Lees also has long-shots Wolverine ($41) and Razeta ($61) in the group 2 Light Fingers (1200m).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
