REBELS representative coach Adam Bettridge has described Saturday's trial match as a "genuine shootout for the halves".
Macquarie's Bayden Searle, Maitland's Chad O'Donnell, Lakes signing Dylan Phythian and Cessnock's Sam Clune all shape up as genuine options for Newcastle ahead of next month's NSW Country Championships campaign.
Searle and O'Donnell have been given the nod to start against the Knights (NSW Cup) at Cessnock Sportsground with Phythian and Clune both coming off the bench.
"We've got four good options there and Saturday's trial is a genuine shootout for the halves," Bettridge told the Newcastle Herald.
Searle will be playing his first game since breaking his leg in last year's Newcastle Rugby League finals series and missing the 2022 decider.
"It's the first time I've worked with him and he's been full of energy, brings plenty of experience and commands the troops around the park," Bettridge said.
"His leg seems like it's recovered really well after all the work he's put into rehab."
The Scorpions also have winger Joe Woodbury, lock Luke Higgins and utility Connor Kirkwood in the Rebels mix.
Returning representative O'Donnell will be one of six Maitland players in the first XIII, fresh off a Newcastle RL minor-major premiership and statewide President's Cup success.
Outside backs James Bradley and Gary Anderson join Pickers forwards Jayden Butterfield, James Taylor and Lincoln Smith.
Phythian flies the flag for Lakes while Clune has familiar Cessnock faces such as second-rower Wyatt Shaw and reserve Honeti Tuha.
Goannas recruit Luke Huth, a former Australian Schoolboy now out of the Knights system, will wear the No.9 jersey.
"I'm glad he's on our side and he's a good pick up for Cessnock, but I still think he can play a higher standard of footy," Bettridge said.
Central skipper Cameron Anderson is the fullback while Timanu Alexander, with promoted club Northern Hawks, scores a spot in the centres.
Souths quartet Ryan Glanville, Mitch Black, Jack Welsh and Lewis Hamilton are all part of the interchange rotation.
Ben Stone (Wests), Lachlan O'Brien (Central) and Josh Toole (Hawks) round out the 24-man squad.
In terms of of changes to the original Newcastle RL group released before Christmas - former NRL player Brayden Musgrove has withdrawn, Jayden Young is now unavailable and Matt Moon remains sidelined with injury.
Hamilton was called up to the Rebels over summer.
Round-one opponents Central Coast recently announced their side, featuring former NRL and English Super League pair David Fifita and Tinirau Arona (The Entrance).
Wyong captain-coach Mitch Williams is poised to be joined by new Roos duo Ryan Walsh and Tyrone Roberts-Davis at Morry Breen Oval on March 4.
Saturday's fixture kicks off at 2:15pm.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
