Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Spacey Jane announce Newcastle show on regional tour

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
February 10 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tickets for Spacey Jane's NEX concert are expected to sell fast.

FRESH from another breakthrough triple j Hottest 100 season, Spacey Jane are headed back to Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.