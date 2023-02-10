FRESH from another breakthrough triple j Hottest 100 season, Spacey Jane are headed back to Newcastle.
The Perth indie-rock four-piece will play Newcastle NEX on May 26 as part of their nine-date regional tour, which also visits Drifters Wharf at Gosford on May 25.
The tour announcement coincides with the release on Friday of a 16-track deluxe version of their ARIA No.1 sophomore album Here Comes Everybody, originally unveiled last year.
Here Comes Everybody tracks Hardlight (No.3), It's Been A Long Day (No.5) and Sitting Up (No.6) secured half of the top-six entries in the triple j Hottest 100 last month and Spacey Jane scored a further three songs - Pulling Through (No.25), Yet (No.40) and Bothers Me (No.75) in the national poll.
This followed the success of their debut album Sunlight, which included the triple j Hottest 100 of 2020 runner-up, Booster Seat, cementing Spacey Jane's reputation as arguably Australia's biggest young indie band.
Spacey Jane's previous performances in Newcastle - two nights at the Civic Theatre in May 2021 and a show at the Bar On The Hill in May last year - sold out.
Spacey Jane are currently in the UK where they've completely sold out their tour.
Tickets for the Newcastle NEX show on May 26 are on sale at spaceyjane.com.au.
