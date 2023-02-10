The first week of construction is complete for Newcastle's first Supercars event since 2019.
Temporary event fencing wraps around Nobbys Beach Reserve and parts of Wharf Road, which will be closed from Watt Street to Horseshoe Beach Road until 5pm Friday March 31.
Horseshoe Beach Road will see temporary closures or lane restrictions and Nobbys Beach (West) carparks closed. Foreshore Park frog pond is also closing for the event.
Next week, clearway restrictions will be placed on Zaara Street, Shortland Esplanade and Scott Street from Zaara Street to Parnell Place so works can be completed.
Newcastle Supercars will run from March 10-12 2023 and regular construction updates can be found at www.supercars.com.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
