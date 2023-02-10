Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Construction is gearing up for Supercars to launch in just under a month.

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated February 10 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first week of construction is complete for Newcastle's first Supercars event since 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.