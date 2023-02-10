A road worker who was injured on the job at Maryland earlier this week remained in John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition on Friday, Hunter New England Health confirmed.
The 55-year-old man, who was working on Minmi Road, suffered serious head injuries when a car hit him late on Wednesday morning.
The driver of the vehicle, a 79-year-old man from Fletcher, was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.
The NSW Police Crash Investigation unit forensically examined the scene, near the intersection of Minmi Road and Warkworth Road.
Police said on Friday the investigation was ongoing.
Safe Work NSW is also investigating the matter.
The road worker was employed by a contractor for City of Newcastle at the time of the incident.
