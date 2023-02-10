Newcastle Herald
Road worker hit by car on Minmi Road at Maryland remains in serious but stable condition in John Hunter Hospital

Updated February 10 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 2:00pm
A road worker who was injured on the job at Maryland earlier this week remained in John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition on Friday, Hunter New England Health confirmed.

