Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bradley Maybury sentenced over stabbing at Cliftleigh in 2021

By Nick Bielby
February 10 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

Bradley Maybury, who stabbed a man twice during an early morning altercation in his garage, has avoided more time in custody, with a judge sentencing him to a backdated jail term to account for the time he has already spent behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.