Newcastle's Rixon Wingrove has continued riding a high this week, named on Friday in the national squad for next month's World Baseball Classic having just claimed his maiden Claxton Shield.
Wingrove, a first baseman and left-handed batter, was one of nine players from the successful Adelaide Giants franchise to earn a call up for Australia.
"COVID put quite a hole in national team so an event like the World Baseball Classic takes on an even bigger meaning as our players get back together to represent their country," Aussie team manager David Nilsson said.
"We have a blend of experience and youth, which always holds us in good stead, as we continue the development of our program while competing on the international stage."
The Phoenix Charlestown product, aged 22 and contracted by the Phillies, will now head to Japan fresh from helping the Giants clinch Australian Baseball League's championships series on Sunday.
Australia have been in drawn in pool B alongside hosts and No.1 seed Japan, Korea, China and Czech Republic. Round games take place between March 9 and 13. The top two qualify for quarter-finals.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.