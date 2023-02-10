Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Soaring temperatures and high humidity are forecast across the weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
February 11 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathers cool down at Bar Beach ahead of a hot weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle is in for a scorcher this weekend, with temperatures of up to 32 degrees on Saturday and 31 on Sunday. More noticeable will be the humidity, reaching as high as 88 per cent on Saturday morning, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.