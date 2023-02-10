Newcastle is in for a scorcher this weekend, with temperatures of up to 32 degrees on Saturday and 31 on Sunday. More noticeable will be the humidity, reaching as high as 88 per cent on Saturday morning, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
"[The weather] is really thanks to the fact that we have an inland trough sitting across South Australia. Going into the weekend, it is going to move across inland to New South Wales and Victoria," Bureau of Meteorology's senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said.
"The reason this is important is because this trough is going to direct airflow and winds down from further north. It's bringing that hotter weather."
The heat will hit eastern Australia and will remain until late in the week when a cold front is expected to move through.
Newcastle residents plan to make the most of the late summer temperatures by hitting the beach.
"I'll be surfing," Arna Pryer said. "Or attempting to surf, is probably more accurate. I'll definitely be at the beach."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
