'Full-blown negligence' inside the Anglican Care Storm Village aged care home in Taree as elderly left in agony

By Gabriel Fowler
Updated February 11 2023 - 10:04am, first published 5:30am
Insiders say it's hard to believe the home is "still running" in circumstances that amount to "full-blown negligence".

STOMACH-TURNING details of the "most serious'' failings at an Anglican Care nursing home have emerged days after it was sanctioned for putting residents at "immediate and severe risk".

