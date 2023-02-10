Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Turkey earthquake: Newcastle's Muslim community raises more than $21,000 to help aid earthquake recovery

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
February 10 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Muslim community held an afternoon of prayer for earthquake victims. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

AS the death toll in Turkey and Syria surpasses a harrowing 21,000 people, Novocastrians have wrapped their arms around the local Muslim community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.