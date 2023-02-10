Merewether pair to meet headline acts at Sunset Beach

Merewether's Jackson Baker and Ryan Callinan will face multiple world championship winners John John Florence and Gabriel Medina respectively in their opening round heats at the Sunset Beach Pro, which could start Monday (AEDT).
Callinan made a solid start to his championship tour comeback with two heat wins and a round of 16 finish at the season-opening Pipeline Pro this week. He fell to Caio Ibelli, who went on to make the semi-finals.
Back on tour after requalifying through the Challenger Series, Callinan faces Brazilian three-time world champion Medina and Australian Connor O'Leary in the last heat of round one at Sunset.
Baker, starting his second consecutive year on tour, lost to countryman Callum Robson in the round of 32 at Pipeline after progressing with a second in round one.
He comes up against Hawaiian two-time world champion Florence and Brazil's Joao Chianca in heat eight at Sunset.
Before Pipeline, Baker said he'd been surfing more at Sunset in preparation for the Hawaiian leg and he felt more comfortable at the break.
Meanwhile, the Surfest carnival kicks off this weekend with trials for the Lake Mac City Pro Junior at Redhead. Spots will be up for grabs for the contest to be held at the same break two weeks later.
The Surfest Wildcard Trials, which offer places in the main men's and women's events, will be at Birubi Beach on February 18. The 5000-point qualifying series contests, to be held at Merewether on March 20-26, will headline the 37th edition of Surfest.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
