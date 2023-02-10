Newcastle Herald
Merewether pair to meet headline acts at Sunset Beach

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated February 10 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
Ryan Callinan at Pipeline. Picture by Tony Heff, World Surf League

Merewether's Jackson Baker and Ryan Callinan will face multiple world championship winners John John Florence and Gabriel Medina respectively in their opening round heats at the Sunset Beach Pro, which could start Monday (AEDT).

