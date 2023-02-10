A police civilian employee has been charged with mid-range drink driving after being stopped for alleged speeding on the Central Coast.
Brisbane Water Highway Patrol police were doing speed checks on the Pacific Highway at Ourimbah about 12.30am Friday, when they saw a Kia allegedly being driven at almost 90km/h in a 60km/h zone.
The Kia was stopped, and the driver was subjected to a roadside breath test, which police claim returned a positive result.
The 41-year-old man, who is attached to a specialist police command, was arrested and taken to Gosford Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis. This returned an alleged reading of 0.102.
He was charged with mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Gosford Local Court on March 15.
The man has also been issued with a traffic infringement notice for motor vehicle exceed speed more than 20km/h.
