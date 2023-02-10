Newcastle Herald
Police employee charged with mid-range drink driving after alleged speeding on Pacific Highway at Ourimbah

Updated February 11 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:31am
A police civilian employee has been charged with mid-range drink driving after being stopped for alleged speeding on the Central Coast.

