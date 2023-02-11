Motorcycle rider airlifted to hospital after crash

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a motorcycle crash at Clarence Town on Saturday.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called out just after 11am to reports a 71 year old man suffering serious leg injuries.
Paramedics attended and began treatment before the helicopter and critical care team arrived.
The man was stabilised before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
