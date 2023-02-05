ENGAGED couples are being invited to bid at an auction to secure a dream wedding package valued at more than $100,000, while also supporting a local charity.
Hunter celebrants Monty Haron and Monty King - The 2 Montys - have chosen domestic violence and homelessness charity Jenny's Place as the beneficiary for their fourth charity wedding event.
A range of the "best of the best" vendors - including a dress boutique, photographer, filmmaker, florist, travel agency, make up artist and musician - have donated their services for a "premium" package to be auctioned on Valentine's Day at Peterson House and online.
The wedding will be on Friday July 28, 2023, at Peterson House.
"It's a feel good thing for the couples, they know every dollar they're spending is going directly to the charity and so they can have a pretty selfless day rather than feeling guilty about spending so much money on themselves," Mr Haron said.
"They're not really spending it on themselves at all, they're making a huge donation and the guests and all their friends really love that story as well."
Some couples have kept this detail from their guests until their reception.
Most bidders, he said he expected, would be couples who had been saving and were ready to put down the 10 per cent deposit.
"It's still a lot of money but maybe they look at it and think 'Well we can get a Friday wedding this year, or we can wait two years for a weekend wedding and then everything is going to be more expensive'," he said.
"It's a very selfless thing to do but also they could potentially get themselves a much bigger and fancier and flasher day for half the money."
Mr Haron said he met Jenny's Place community relations coordinator Donna George when they worked at Camp Quality. She was the fundraising specialist and he was a volunteer. He is now on Jenny's Place's advisory committee.
"Being surrounded by weddings every day I'm always looking at the happy and love-filled parts of it but there's not as much education and awareness about what the other side of the coin looks like," he said.
Ms George said the event was "massive" for Jenny's Place.
"It's a real win for us because these sorts of things just don't drop into your lap, that's all time and energy that I would have to spend running an event, or raising money elsewhere, so it's amazing - we're so grateful."
Funds will go to its domestic violence resource centre, which doesn't receive government funding.
Mr Haron said the 2019 event raised $34,500 for Camp Quality, the 2020 event $40,100 for the Starlight Children's Foundation and the 2022 event $55,000 for RUN DIPG.
"If we can hit $60,000 for Jenny's Place we'd be absolutely stoked - and that's still a huge saving for a couple."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.