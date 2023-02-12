Newcastle Herald
Newcastle races: Long shot hits target for Muswellbrook trainer Ben Lees

By Gary Harley
Updated February 12 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:30pm
Apache Jewel and jockey Darryl McLellan, right in the green colours, go past grey Silvincible to win at Newcastle on Saturday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Hunter Valley mare Apache Jewel caused a huge boilover at Newcastle on Saturday when she won her first race at her 21st start.

