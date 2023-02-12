Australia has tended to follow suit. The Turnbull government's decision to block Huawei from participation in Australia's 5G network rollout marked the beginning of the deterioration in Australia-China relations. That reached its nadir under the Morrison government. The relationship is only just starting to thaw. While there is legitimate concern decisions to remove the security cameras manufactured by Chinese companies Hikvision and Dahua could derail the push to normalise relations, national security must come first.