The Hunter Hurricanes will travel to Adelaide next weekend still searching for an elusive victory after both squads suffered double-header losses in Perth.
Hunter have three matches remaining before Australian Water Polo League's competition splits in half, men's and women's teams now out of contention for the main prize.
The Hurricanes came within two goals of opening their men's account at Bicton Pool on Saturday, but despite hat-tricks for Jake Robinson and Lucas Mackaway they went down 13-11 to UWA Torpedoes.
It came after a 20-8 defeat to Fremantle Mariners on Friday with national representative Keenan Marsden landing four goals for the visitors.
In the women's draw, Laura Robinson scored three times in a 20-6 loss UWA on Saturday while doubles for Julia Barton and Amali Jarrett weren't enough to get past Fremantle (25-8) on Friday.
Both sides have a 0-7 record so far in 2023, having been unable to overcome any Sydney opponents during the opening fortnight.
Following seven games in the space of 16 days, the Hurricanes now get a slight breather before meeting Queensland Thunder, Adelaide-Hobart and Victorian Phoenix in South Australia from February 24 to 26.
In terms of upcoming opponents, Adelaide-Hobart are next to Hunter at the bottom of each ladder without any wins. Victoria are slightly above - women (4 points), men (8). Queensland have experienced mixed results, just one success for the men (4) but an unbeaten record for the women (28).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
