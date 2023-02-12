Patience pays off for Martin Bowe in Robert Smith Memorial final at The Gardens

Martin Bowe was rewarded for following the advice of Robert Smith when Big Boy Wilson took out the race named in the late trainer's honour at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Big Boy Wilson started well from box two to lead the $20,000-to-the-winner Robert Smith Memorial Maiden Final (515m) before lifting late to hold out the other Hunter-trained runner, Silver Session, by 0.75 of a length.
Medowie-based Bowe, who trains three dogs, picked up Big Boy Wilson as a giveaway from Victoria and after allowing plenty of time to deal with "a few niggles", he raced him in a maiden series at Wentworth Park last month.
After two unplaced runs, Bowe held him back for the Smith series. He led his heat last week before fading to come second in 29.93 seconds but he was stronger in the final, clocking 29.67. Bowe said it was "bloody fantastic" to take out the race held in memory of Smith, who died two years ago.
"I met him when I first started training, and we were up at Keinbah trial track," Bowe told thedogs.com.au.
"He said the only advice I can give you is that all dogs are different but he said just be patient. If the dog gets injured and you think it's ready to go, give it another week, just be patient and that was the best advice.
"it's great [to win], and the locals quinellaed so that's even better. He'd be upstairs .. smiling down on us and thinking that's what he'd want. He'd want local trainers to win his race."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
