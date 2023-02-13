When a colleague sent Topics a message about Galentine's Day, we thought it must be a typo.
Turns out it's a real thing and we had completely missed the latest trends on that one day of the year when cupid's arrow travels through the heart and hip-pocket in a trajectory quite possibly reminiscent of the magic bullet that killed JFK.
Of course, JFK loved a bit of loving. He must have had quite a few cards and boxes of chocolate to send out on Valentine's Day.
Anyhow, Galentine's Day is a holiday observed on February 13 to celebrate friendships, especially among women.
It originated on an episode of the series Parks and Recreation.
The character Leslie Knope [played by Amy Poehler] reckons Galentine's Day is "the best day of the year".
Every February 13, she and her "lady friends" leave their husbands and boyfriends at home and "kick it breakfast style".
It's "ladies celebrating ladies" with frittatas and cappuccinos.
And, believe it or not, there's also a Palentine's Day.
"If you are single and/or sick of the commercialisation of Valentine's Day, you spend this day hanging out with your best friends, eating pizza, watching movies and playing video games," according to the Urban Dictionary.
And you'll be glad to know that Galentine's and Palentine's days have made their way to Newcastle.
Dullboy's Social Co at Warners Bay is offering a two-course dinner, a game of mini golf and a DJ under the palms to "celebrate your Valentine's, Galentine's or Palentine's day in style".
Central Coast Music Factory has taken a slightly different approach. It is offering a "Scorned Anti-Valentine's Day Experience".
"Heartbroken? Single and Lonely? Hate cheesy Valentine's? Or happy in a relationship but wanna rock out?
"Whatever the reason, come down and join us for an anti-Valentine's experience full of talent, music and cheeky fun! "
Three Hunter residents - Layla Schillert, Piper Butcher and Hamish Guiana - have made it into the top 50 of Australian Idol.
Idol judge Meghan Trainor said of Layla: "She should be on stage, a broadway show."
Layla said on Instagram: "I'm taking this comment and following my dreams. So proud of myself for giving it a go and getting into the top 50!"
When Layla sang the Miley Cyrus track The Climb, judge Kyle Sandilands said: "You are the first person who actually has star quality. I think you are exactly what I am looking for".
Meanwhile, Hamish posted a picture of himself on Instagram playing guitar in school uniform.
"Homework one minute, top 50 the next," he quipped.
