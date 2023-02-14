Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle is the first stop on this year's WorldPride map

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
February 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bronte Naylor's work will feature in the Inside Out exhibit at Newcastle Art Gallery as part of Sydney WorldPride. Image supplied

A decadent four-hour dinner hosted by queer chefs and a curated art exhibit are just part of what's in store for Newcastle's leg of Sydney world pride.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.