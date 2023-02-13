Hunter surfers make strong start at Tweed Coast Pro

Hunter surfers Philippa Anderson, Amelie Bourke, Sarah Baum and Josh Stretton had heat wins to kick off their qualifying series campaign in tough conditions at the Tweed Coast Pro on Monday.
Strong wind and current forced surfers to make hard paddle-outs and run-arounds on day two of the 5000-point QS event.
Anderson, Bourke and Baum won their round of 64 women's heats, while Stretton took out his round 96 men's heat with a best two-wave score of 7.83.
Stretton takes on Oscar Berry, Taj Stokes and Frazer Martin in the round of 64. Fellow Port Stephens surfer Mikey Clayton-Brown starts his campaign in that round
Newcastle-based South African Baum was in the mix for a Championship Tour spot at the last Challenger Series event in 2022 before finishing 10th overall and she started her new campaign with a dominant win, scoring 11.33. Next best in the heat was Zahli Kelly with 5.17.
"That was probably one of the hardest heats I've had in ages," Baum said. "I thought I was pretty fit but that just put me back in my box. But I stuck to my game plan, I stuck to my strength with paddling. I didn't get too far but I still backed it up with another wave.
"Each year I just seem to inch a little bit forward. The year before I was 20th [on the Challenger Series] and last year I was 10th, so hopefully this year I end up fifth and that means I qualify."
On the weekend at Redhead, Caves Beach's Jackson Woolnough and Kyla Renes won wildcard spots for the 1000-point Lake Macquarie City Pro Junior events at the venue on February 25-26.
In Hawaii, there was no action on day one of the event window for the Sunset Beach Pro - the second stop of the 2023 Championship Tour.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
