Hunter surfers make strong start at Tweed Coast Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated February 13 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 4:30pm
Josh Stretton in action. Picture by by Cait Miers/World Surf League

Hunter surfers Philippa Anderson, Amelie Bourke, Sarah Baum and Josh Stretton had heat wins to kick off their qualifying series campaign in tough conditions at the Tweed Coast Pro on Monday.

