Hundreds of local nippers won't be able to hit the beach for several weeks due to Supercars track work in preparation for the March race.
Newcastle Surf Life Saving Club president Brad Kinniard said they had to end the nippers season early as the beach becomes too hard to access before, during and after the March 10-12 event.
The beaches will remain open throughout the set-up, event and pack down, but Nobbys and Newcastle access will be limited due to road closures and fencing.
The nippers will move activities to Lambton pool on February 26, which will be their final day of the season.
"We could have nippers at the beach until Anzac Day, but because of the V8s, people just can't access the beach," Mr Kinniard said.
"The weekend of the event we obviously have to shut down. But the weeks before and after, access is difficult. You can get there, but you might as well park your car at Garden City and walk in."
Previous Supercars events have been held in November, meaning the impact was felt at the start of the nippers season rather than the end.
"Nippers go to the beach to have fun," Mr Kinniard said.
"When you get a little kid in November, by the time you get to January, February, they've learned some skills to whatever level it is.
"You've got kids in November that wouldn't go in the water. By the time they get to the end of February, they're paddling a board out and catching a wave.
Newcastle Ocean Baths is also out of action for upgrade works, preventing the club from using it as they have done on days of big swells.
"Another resource that our little people love using, it's shut," Mr Kinniard said.
The timing "couldn't be worse" Mr Kinniard said, with the shutdown occurring amid championships.
"All of our titles are the end of February, March and the beginning of April," he said.
"Beginning of March, you've got state juniors, state opens, state boats and masters 35 plus.
"We're actually sending a group across to the Aussies in Perth. So to get in and do all the training that they need to do - it impacts all of that.
"I can see the advantages with the V8s for some, but I can also see the other side of the story."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
