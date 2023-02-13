ELLA Scaysbrook produced some of her best golf the last time the Newcastle teenager played for NSW.
Jake Riley simply can't wait to represent his state.
Scaysbrook and Riley will spearhead the NSW junior team to contest the Interstate series at Ulverstone Golf Club in Devonport from April 17-20.
NSW are the defending champions. Scaysbrook was one of three Blues players - and the only girl - to win every game in the matchplay series in Adelaide last year.
"I enjoy the competitive nature of matchplay," Scaysbrook said. "To go through undefeated last year was definitely a highlight. Gaining selection again was a big goal for this year."
Riley and Scaysbrook were selected for NSW in 2021 but the interstate series was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Riley missed selection last year.
"To go away and do the full interstate experience will be awesome," he said. "It will be my first proper time representing NSW. That will be cool to put on the gear and hopefully get the job done. We have some good players and it will be interesting to see how we shape up against the other teams. Queensland will be the team to beat, they have a strong line up from No.1 to No.5. If we all play well, we can give it a shake."
Both Newcastle players have been in form.
Scaysbrook progressed to the matchplay at the Master of the Amateurs, where she was knocked out in the round of 16. A member at Newcastle, the 17-year-old was then eighth in the NSW stroke championships.
Riley, 17, was tied for third in the medal at the NSW Amateur.
"I feel pretty confident in my game," he said. "I had those good couple of finishes at the end of January and have been playing well with Toronto in pennants."
Before representing NSW, Scaysbrook and Riley will play the Australian Junior Stroke Championships at the Tasmania Golf Club in Hobart from April 11-14.
"The Aussie junior will be a good test to see where my game is at," Riley said.
First is a family holiday to Bali.
"It has been a very busy three months and it will be good to get away," Riley said. "I won't touch a golf club over there. I get back in early March which will give me a month to prepare for Aussie juniors."
Scaysbrook has been invited to compete against the professionals at the $250,000 TPS Hunter Valley Tournament being held at Cypres Lakes, starting February 23.
"I played the TPS junior tournament which was run in conjunction with it last year and won," she said. "I'm stepping up to the open tournament which should be fun."
** Rhein Gibson, fresh from winning on the Korn Ferry Tour, will head the field at Cypres Lakes.
Gibson closed with a seven-under 64 to finish at 16 under in Bogata on Monday.
It was the 37-year-old's second win on the secondary Korn Ferry Tour, and his first since the BMW Charity Classic in South Carolina in 2019. He moved to No.3 on the season points list as he seeks a return to the PGA Tour.
"I haven't been to Australia since COVID. I've seen my parents, but not many other people. I'm pretty excited to get home," he said.
Hunter professionals Nick Flannagan, Corey Lamb, Kurt Barnes and Nathan Green will also tee up in the TPS.
** Toronto accounted for Belmont 5.5-2.5 to remain in the box seat approaching the midpoint of he district A-Grade division 1 pennants competition.
Newcastle were too strong for Merewether 6-2 in the other game on Sunday.
Toronto lead on 3.5 games, followed by Newcastle 2.5, Charlestown 2, Merewether 0 and Belmont 0.
Waratah top the table in division 2. Pacific Dunes lead division 3.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
