Kiwi gun B D Joe in prime position for Newcastle Mile

Kiwi B D Joe was the big winner on Monday at the barrier draw for Friday night's $100,000 Newcastle Mile.
B D Joe, on the third line of betting at $8 with TAB for the Miracle Mile, was the most fancied runner of the Newcastle Mile field before his chances were enhanced with gate one at the draw trackside.
The Newcastle Mile winner qualifies for the Miracle Mile but many of the leading hopes for the $1 million race on March 4 have opted to instead chase a start with a top-two finish in two heats at Menangle on February 25 or via the Chariots of Fire.
Miracle Mile second-favourite Bondi Lockdown was to compete at Newcastle before a late change of plans, while the race has no runners from the powerful Belinda McCarthy stable.
Stephen Telfer-trained B D Joe won on debut in Australia on February 4, clocking 1:50:6 at Menangle. Stablemate Alta Wiseguy has drawn next to him in two for the Newcastle Mile.
Emma Stewart-trained defending champion Mach Dan has returned but he gained the outside gate in the eight-horse field.
Local pacers Ashark and Master Catch were among nominations but did not make the field. Roy Roots jnr-trained two-time Newcastle horse of the year The Black Prince is second emergency.
The full draw is: 1. B D Joe, 2. Alta Wiseguy, 3. Betterzippit (Em 1), 4. Petes Said So, 5. Zeuss Bromac, 6. Perfect Stride, 7. Pinny Tiger, 8. The Black Prince (Em 2), 9. Tasty Delight, 10. Mach Dan.
Meanwhile at Monday's meeting, Andrew Hayden scored his first winner as a trainer when 13-year-old Scotlynn Jiggs took out the fourth.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
