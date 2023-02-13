Newcastle Herald
Country Championships heat on the radar for Wizard Of Oz after tough win at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 14 2023 - 7:00am
Wizard Of Oz, left on the rails, holds on for a narrow victory for trainer Warren Gavenlock on Monday at Newcastle. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Coffs Harbour trainer Warren Gavenlock was looking to his home track Country Championships qualifier (1400m) on Saturday with Wizard Of Oz after he held on to win on Newcastle's Beaumont course on Monday.

