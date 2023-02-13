Country Championships heat on the radar for Wizard Of Oz after tough win at Newcastle

Coffs Harbour trainer Warren Gavenlock was looking to his home track Country Championships qualifier (1400m) on Saturday with Wizard Of Oz after he held on to win on Newcastle's Beaumont course on Monday.
Wizard Of Oz, a four-year-old Exceed And Excel entire out of a Frankel mare, carried 60.5 kilograms in the 1350m benchmark 58 handicap after the 2kg claim of apprentice Zac Wadick.
He started well and was able to cross from barrier eight to lead before Wadick eased the speed. Wizard Of Oz pinched a break early in the straight before Nomoretawq and The Fossil launched late but fell just short.
It was a third win in eight starts for Wizard Of Oz since he came to Gavenlock from the stables of Chris Waller. Coolmore Australia's Tom Magnier paid $1.1 million for the horse as a yearling but his new owners picked him up for $50,000 in January last year.
Gavenlock was pleased with the performance on Monday and the ride from Wadick.
"He had to carry all that weight and he just rated him nicely, and, all right, we hung by a lip, but that's the margin and that'll do us," Gavenlock told Sky Racing.
"Now we'll take him home and hopefully he eats up good and we might have a crack at the championship qualifier on Saturday."
Rookie trainer Nikki Hodgson had her biggest win when Boho Chick claimed the opening race, a 1350m benchmark 58 for fillies and mares.
The Wyong trainer, a former trackwork rider for the Snowden stable, gained her licence in November and has so far raced only Boho Chick, which she bought for just $2000.
The five-year-old mare won at Port Macquarie for Hodgson, earning $8150, and picked up $13,950 on Monday for the half-length victory.
She lifted late under under Aaron Bullock to prevail on Monday and has now earned more than $26,000 for Hodgson across five starts.
"It was a good win and she tries hard, and that's half the battle," Hodgson said.
"I think the more pressure she gets under, the harder they ride her, the better she goes."
The most emphatic win on the day came from Newcastle trainer Paul Perry's See You Again, which was part of a double for apprentice Reece Jones.
Originally an emergency, See You Again was well backed into $9. The three-year-old Menari gelding had been unplaced at his first eight starts but blitzed the field in the 1150m maiden handicap to win by almost four-and-a-half lengths.
Jones then won on Les Roberts-trained Kennywyn ($41) in the last.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
