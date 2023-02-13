POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Cardiff.
Jack Bamborough, aged 78, was last seen in Cardiff, about 11pm Sunday.
When he could not be located, officers attached to Lake Macquarie command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Jack is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 150-155cm tall, with average build and grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and tracksuit pants.
Jack is known to frequent the Cardiff, Cardiff South, Williamtown, Hillsborough and Warners Bay areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
