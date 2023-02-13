Newcastle Herald
MISSING MAN: Jack Bamborough, aged 78, was last seen in Cardiff

Updated February 13 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:24pm
Jack Bamborough, aged 78, was last seen in Cardiff, about 11pm Sunday.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Cardiff.

