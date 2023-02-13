I WAS fortunate to grow up four doors from Blacksmiths beach so my lifelong love of the beach and surfing can be easily understood, as it is for the members of the Bring Back Blacksmiths group. Now in my autumn years, I am saddened by the effects that erosion has wreaked on my once piece of paradise, but comforted by the fact that it will be my final destination. Circle of life.
But before that circle is closed I would like to see the beach restored to its former glory through the creation of a sand transfer system that retrieves sand from the lake and returns it to the beach. It is a legacy our group hopes to leave for future generations. Already funding has been committed for a permanent dredge in the channel. Surely the rest is not an insurmountable obstacle? Proven precedents exist. Erosion has occurred in part because of an east coast low and these are forecast to be a permanent feature of our weather, so the need to replenish the sand on the beach must be a priority if we are to stave off the threats from coastal inundation.
IT is disappointing to see that the PM continues to only deliver tidbits in relation to the Voice proposition. The government has not been open about many aspects of proposing changes to the constitution. The public should be provided with accurate information about the now-disbanded ATSIC, created in 1990. Following this the interim National Indigenous Council which was created and subsequently wound up in 2008 and replaced with the current National Indigenous Australians Agency. It is worthy to take the time to look at what this government agency does - in essence this agency already provides Indigenous Australians with a closing the gap policy and other policies to improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. It is also important to note that every government department has Aboriginal liaison and programs offices, not to mention the hundreds of Aboriginal Lands Councils throughout Australia. The only way for the politicians, bureaucrats and city dwelling activists to get a grasp of what is going on is to go and live among these communities, not baseless fleeting visits. We need to be clear, this referendum should not be trendy or just the right thing to do because of a colonial past. What we are now witnessing is a divide occurring between the people, activists and the government. Your proposal will come at a cost both fiscal and the destruction of good work that has been done. Open your eyes and ears, Albo.
IF this government is so anal about reducing problem gambling, hence domestic violence, why do they encourage and endorse online gambling through media outlets and betting syndicates, also horse and dog racing through lift out sections of newspapers and TAB and keno outlets in clubs? Is it that they would not receive their slice of the gambling pie? Come on, it's not just poker machines causing these problems; take a good look around, smell the roses. If they are serious about problem gambling and money laundering then stop promoting it and also get rid of the drug outlets, where most of the money from these sales is destined to be laundered.
ACCORDING to investment bank Jarden, Australian house prices could plummet by as much as 25%, an outlook they described as grim and bad news for homeowners. This is not correct, it won't worry those who own the home outright, nor will it worry those with investment properties because rents will remain high or probably increase. However Jarden is probably correct in its forecast of house price falls because many people will not be able to meet mortgage payments and be forced to sell their houses at a time when buyers are restrained by the same mortgage limits.
It will be grim for these unfortunates who will have lost money on their house sale and now have to seek rental accommodation. However our heartless government will ensure that the housing market does not decline as much as forecast. Their high immigration numbers will include some cashed up investors from China who according to Asian real estate group Juwai are expecting to spend $4.8 billion in 2023. No doubt they will hope to make a nice little earner renting out their new acquisitions to those poor bastards deprived of their home because of what we euphemistically call market forces.
GREG Hunt, (Letters, 10/2), in your contribution you outlined concerns for what is being taught in educational institutions. You introduce narratives that were, in my opinion, a bit over the top, but there was one particular narrative that is worthy of more discussion.
You included what I would call fake news that you and others say social commentators promote as follows: "Those with white skin should feel guilty for the perceived wrongs of their ancestors".
I have only seen this narrative from those that complain about it, in other words the issue really does not exist.
In addition, as a privileged white person I certainly don't have this feeling, but why would you and other people promote this fake news? Are you afraid of history when it comes to atrocities against Aboriginals and other minorities? Are there sensitivities in your demographic or those of similar political leanings? You like to label some as "woke".
Well I would like to introduce another label - the term "white fragility". It relates to white people with sensitivities as follows: "White fragility is a state in which even a minimum amount of racial stress becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves.
"These moves include the outward display of emotions such as anger, fear, and guilt, and behaviours such as argumentation .... racial stress results from an interruption to what is racially familiar.
"In the dominant position, whites are almost always racially comfortable and thus have developed unchallenged expectations to remain so (DiAngelo, 2006b). Whites have not had to build tolerance for racial discomfort and thus when racial discomfort arises, whites typically respond as if something is wrong."
GRAHAM Burgess (Letters, 11/2), perhaps those readers living on expensive real estate once the home of First Nations people have the temerity to encourage a 'no' vote because, once the Voice is constitutionally enshrined, then the inevitable treaty will follow, and residents will have to pay rent to Indigenous groups claiming sovereignty over their expensive real estate.
Fanciful? Just last month, Lidia Thorpe, while still the Greens Indigenous spokesperson, proposed such a 'pay the rent' scheme.
GREG Hunt, (Letters, 10/2), when was the last time you were in a classroom teaching these young people you claim to know are being abused? I see them every day. What we are seeing is a direct result of them having been taught how to think. Don't cry foul now just because they don't agree with you. The next generation will be the ones to save us from ourselves.
WELL done Jets. You didn't even have to bring on your secret weapon. Sorry Archie, I was looking forward to seeing you again.
TWIGGY Forrest's Fortescue Future Industries' goal is to develop green hydrogen and renewable energy innovations. The company is about to slash its workforce and, without taxpayer subsidies, it needs the cash. Unfortunately for those employees and their families their green jobs have been short and unrewarding. As some of us know, reality is like sunshine, when it dawns, dreams come to an end.
WELL said Michael Hinchey regarding Pell's funeral (Letters, 4/2), one of the best letters I have ever read.
IT would appear that Graham Burgess is an advocate for a 'yes' vote in the Indigenous Voice referendum, (Letters, 11/2). If so could he possibly write a follow up letter to the Newcastle Herald explaining why it is a good idea in his opinion to divide Australians by race in our constitution. In regard to that he might like to keep in mind the words that "I am, you are, we are all Australians".
WOW, Nick Maguire all one can say is that you are obviously easily amused, (Short Takes, 13/2).
IS Albo trying to say that you're not Australian if you're not dancing in the streets in support of the Voice?
THANK heavens for Opinion! Jim Ryan, ("Right race, needs its place", Letters, 10/2), I absolutely agree. Greg Cameron, ("Port secrecy was bigger problem", Letters, 10/2), no place for politics. Labor does not seem to get the urgency of why Newcastle needs a container port - we could use the old BHP site as a racetrack in the meantime unless the 'rust' is promptly discarded in favour of jobs.
WITH all the hoo-ha going on about the Voice vote and inclusiveness, why do we have an Indigenous all star football team? The NRL has lots of Indigenous players, but the all stars are considered exclusively Indigenous. Can't work this one out.
