Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald letters to the editor, February 14, 2023:

By Letters to the Editor
February 14 2023 - 4:30am
Erosion on Blacksmiths beach. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

I WAS fortunate to grow up four doors from Blacksmiths beach so my lifelong love of the beach and surfing can be easily understood, as it is for the members of the Bring Back Blacksmiths group. Now in my autumn years, I am saddened by the effects that erosion has wreaked on my once piece of paradise, but comforted by the fact that it will be my final destination. Circle of life.

