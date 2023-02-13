IT is disappointing to see that the PM continues to only deliver tidbits in relation to the Voice proposition. The government has not been open about many aspects of proposing changes to the constitution. The public should be provided with accurate information about the now-disbanded ATSIC, created in 1990. Following this the interim National Indigenous Council which was created and subsequently wound up in 2008 and replaced with the current National Indigenous Australians Agency. It is worthy to take the time to look at what this government agency does - in essence this agency already provides Indigenous Australians with a closing the gap policy and other policies to improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. It is also important to note that every government department has Aboriginal liaison and programs offices, not to mention the hundreds of Aboriginal Lands Councils throughout Australia. The only way for the politicians, bureaucrats and city dwelling activists to get a grasp of what is going on is to go and live among these communities, not baseless fleeting visits. We need to be clear, this referendum should not be trendy or just the right thing to do because of a colonial past. What we are now witnessing is a divide occurring between the people, activists and the government. Your proposal will come at a cost both fiscal and the destruction of good work that has been done. Open your eyes and ears, Albo.