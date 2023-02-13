Newcastle Herald
Cardiff-Boolaroo's Daniel Williams called up to Newcastle squad for ACT fixture

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
February 13 2023 - 8:00pm
Newcastle's Josh McTaggart is out with a side strain. Picture by Marina Neil

DANIEL Williams is poised to represent Newcastle after being called up to replace injured Bush Blues all-rounder Josh McTaggart.

