DANIEL Williams is poised to represent Newcastle after being called up to replace injured Bush Blues all-rounder Josh McTaggart.
Williams, a 19-year-old from Cardiff-Boolaroo, is now part of a 13-man squad travelling to meet Canberra at Manuka Oval on Tuesday.
"He [Williams] has come through the under-18 team last year and played Plan B [Regional Bash] with us this year," Newcastle coach Shane Burley said.
"Coming off a solid game of 50 not out and three wickets last round."
Williams will be one of several new faces in the Newcastle side, who claimed a fourth straight NSW Country Championships title before Christmas.
Josh Claridge, Ben Egan and first-grade's leading wicket taker Cal Gabriel have also been promoted with the likes of Logan Weston, Jeff Goninan, Josh Bennett and Aaron Bills unavailable.
McTaggart, who plays for the Waratah-Mayfield club, has ended up in the casualty ward with a side strain.
Meanwhile, the T20 Summer Bash continues at No.1 Sportsground with back-to-back midweek games - Toronto v Maitland on Tuesday and Belmont v Merewether on Wednesday.
NEWCASTLE: Joey Gillard, Jack Hartigan, Ben Balcomb, Aaron Wivell, Adrian Chad, Josh Claridge, Cal Gabriel, Ben Egan, Nathan Hudson, Nick Foster (c), Dan Bailey, Pat Magann, Dan Williams.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
