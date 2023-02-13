KOSTA Grozos was starting to wonder if he would ever score a goal in the A-League.
But the attacking midfielder kept working. Kept believing.
Significatly, so did Jets coach Arthur Papas.
The reward came on Sunday when Grozos scored the match-winner in a 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium.
A late inclusion in the starting XI after Reno Piscopo twinged a groin in the warm-up, Grozos struck from the edge of the box in the 58th minute.
A regular goalscorer in youth football, it took 41 appearances to open his A-League account.
"It does play on you mind a bit. I hadn't scored a goal yet and that is the main thing attacking players need to do," Grozos said. "I have my first now. I just need to keep improving and working at it."
The goal was certainly memorable - and not only for it's importance to Grozos' career.
Beka Mikeltadze stood over a freekick 25 metres from goal. The Georgian striker normally tries his luck from distance. However, he noticed Grozos unmarked on the edge of the box and played a crisp pass to his feet. Grozos had time to turn and angle a shot into the left corner.
"I told Beka to leave the freekick for me to whip in a cross," Grozos said. "He told me no. I didn't expect a pass, but thought I'll be ready just in case he plays it.
"When it went in, I experienced every possible emotion you could think of. I was happy to get the goal but also happy for the the win."
Papas has shown a lot of faith in Grozos after luring the playmaker up the freeway from Western Sydney.
"At age 16 he was one of the top talents in the country but over four years, he didn't get many opportunities," Papas said. "It has probably taken him longer to feel comfortable at this level. What I have seen is application, discipline, tactically he is very intelligent. ... I trust him a lot.
"It was a great goal but he needs to be able to do that again."
Piscopo was to go for scans on Monday and is in doubt for the clash against Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday.
"Reno has been doing so well," Papas said. "The sooner we get him on the field the better."
Teenage striker Archie Goodwin also sat out the win over Victory due to a minor hip injury.
Goodwin flies out with the Young Socceroos on February 20 for the under-20 Asian Cup.
"Archie copped a knock on Saturday and struggled through the session," Papas said. "I spoke to him at end of the session and said ou are going to an Asian Cup in a week's time. If I am really selfish, we can throw you in and if you do more damage, you might miss the tournament. Collectively we made the decision that it wasn't worth the risk. If he was fit and available, he was definitely in the game because he has been fantastic the past couple of weeks, especially.
"He will get on a plane next week and hopefully he represents our country and our region in the best way possible."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.